Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,124,392.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,728. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.10. 464,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

