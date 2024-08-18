Everpar Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $49.36. 14,161,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

