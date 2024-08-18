EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 36,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,370,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after buying an additional 208,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,668,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 234,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,600. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

