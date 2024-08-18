Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.0 days.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $9.39 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

