Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.0 days.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $9.39 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.
About Evertz Technologies
