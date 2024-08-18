Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,046.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $19.03 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

