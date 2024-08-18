Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Evotec Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EVO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,671. Evotec has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

