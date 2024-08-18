Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 18,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. 5,962,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,731. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $382,015,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $96,859,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

