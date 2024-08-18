Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Raised by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $75,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.92. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $108.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. Exponent’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

