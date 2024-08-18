Family Investment Center Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.18. 3,819,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,649,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

