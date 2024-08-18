Family Investment Center Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Investment Center Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,383,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,987,124. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.69.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

