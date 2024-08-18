Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases 1,053 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,199. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

