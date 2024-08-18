Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Family Investment Center Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 8.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JIRE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,049. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

