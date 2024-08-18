Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 20,008 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Family Investment Center Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned 0.26% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,511. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.