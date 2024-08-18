Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 3,357 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Family Investment Center Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.31. The stock had a trading volume of 445,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $220.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

