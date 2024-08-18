Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 702,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.5 %

FSS traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 218,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

