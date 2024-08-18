Fetch.ai (FET) Tops One Day Volume of $57.90 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $884.52 million and $57.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00035843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

