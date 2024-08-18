FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,883.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,493. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

