Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.80.

FNF opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

