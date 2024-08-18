Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

FITBP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,389. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

