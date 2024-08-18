Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires Shares of 4,084 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
