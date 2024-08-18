Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 4,590 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. 5,818,795 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

