Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. 3,727,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

