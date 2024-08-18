Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 4,549,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.