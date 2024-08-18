Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 1.66% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 33,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,921. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
