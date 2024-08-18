Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 842,086 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.