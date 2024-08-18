Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.63. The company had a trading volume of 904,630 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

