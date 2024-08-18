Financial Survey: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -117.30% -83.58% ZIVO Bioscience -11,068.75% N/A -677.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocugen and ZIVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $7.26 million 43.94 -$63.08 million ($0.25) -4.96 ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 1,773.62 -$7.78 million ($3.80) -2.23

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ocugen and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Ocugen beats ZIVO Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. It is also involved in the development of OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet age-related macular degeneration; and NeoCart, an autologous chondrocyte-derived neocartilage, currently under Phase 3 studies indicated for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adult. In addition, the company is developing OCU500, a COVID-19 vaccine; OCU510, a seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccine; and OCU520, a combination quadrivalent seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for early clinical studies for the OCU500 program; and a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for manufacturing its modifier gene therapy pipeline product candidates. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

