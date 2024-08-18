First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.38% of First American Financial worth $76,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

