First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 184,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FCBC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,918. The firm has a market cap of $757.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 28.30%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $115,284.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,853.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCBC

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.