First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Position Boosted by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 27,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,004. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $479.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

