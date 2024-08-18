First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 4.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 646,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

