First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 154,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,881. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

