Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $321,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.32. 3,799,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

