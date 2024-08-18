Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,807,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 2,058,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FGETF remained flat at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

