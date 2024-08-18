Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.82 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $827.59 million and $16.82 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,526,031,174 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

