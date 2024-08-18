Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluent in a report on Saturday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

