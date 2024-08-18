Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FLR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

