Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given New $249.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $245.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,213.50.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,442,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.