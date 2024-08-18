Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) PT Raised to $255.00 at Oppenheimer

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,213.50.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $993,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

