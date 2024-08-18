Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.26

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and traded as high as $77.66. Formula One Group shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 936,203 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.20.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.