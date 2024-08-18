Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

