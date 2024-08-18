Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.
About Fortum Oyj
