Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,504,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334,865 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $20,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

