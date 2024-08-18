Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

