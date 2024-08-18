Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Southern First Bancshares worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 181.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $54.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

