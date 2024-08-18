Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $258.10 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.25 and its 200-day moving average is $352.85.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.