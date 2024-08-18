FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

