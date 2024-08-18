FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,685 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up 0.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.6% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FAUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,830 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $624.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

