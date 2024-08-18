FY2024 EPS Estimates for Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Reduced by Analyst

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.28 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 68.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Zura Bio by 22.1% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

