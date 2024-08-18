Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Gafisa Stock Performance
Gafisa stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Gafisa has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.94.
About Gafisa
