Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.27

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.27 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 143.50 ($1.83). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.80), with a volume of 243,024 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £188.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Gateley’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

In related news, insider Colin Robert Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,394.28). Corporate insiders own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

